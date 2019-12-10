|
Vivian Shields
formerly of Somerset - Vivian (Balis) Shields died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She was 90.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Geza and Irma (Nikes) Balis, she was a lifelong Franklin Township resident. She was a secretary for Rutgers University in New Brunswick for many years before her retirement.
Mrs. Shields was predeceased by her husband George B. Shields, Sr.; her son George B. Shields, Jr.; and her sister Elsie Jackson. Surviving are her sister Thelma Holz and her husband Gus of North Brunswick; and three nieces - Virginia Jackson, Barbara J. Canavan and her husband Robert and Nancy Wolven and her husband Richard.
A memorial mass will be held 10:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 34 Yorktown Road, Hillsborough. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019