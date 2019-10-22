|
|
Walenty Kmiecik
East Brunswick - November 18, 1946 to October 20, 2019.
Walenty Kmiecik of East Brunswick, New Jersey passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick as his loving family surrounded him and entered into God's loving care on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was 72 years old. He was a beloved husband, a devoted father, and an adoring grandfather
Born on November 18, 1946 in Aschaffenburg, Germany, he later moved to Stuttgart to complete his studies before immigrating to America in 1975. After a number of years working as a machinist for Egan Davis-Standard Corporation in Somerville, he worked at Graphic Equipment Corporation in Metuchen until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Saint Mary's of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in South River.
Mr. Kmiecik also owned his own business and was always busy working on multiple projects. Gentle and kind by nature, he was honest, generous and hardworking. He cherished family trips nearby and abroad, and time spent with family, especially time playing with his sweet grandchildren. He also loved walks on the beach with his wife, snacking on boardwalk pizza and ice cream, and yearly Oktoberfests. He is deeply loved and his loved ones are deeply grateful for his love; he will be missed dearly.
During his last weeks, he was cared for and supported lovingly by the nurses and doctors at Robert Wood. The entire family is truly grateful and appreciative of the loving care received there and cannot thank the staff of 4W enough.
He is predeceased by his father Stefan Kmiecik and his mother Luba Woydatt.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years Stanislawa Kmiecik (maiden name Zalewska), his sister Donna Lukjantschenko and her husband Nikolaj of Perrineville, his daughter Sabina and her husband Dr. Victor Sierpowski and their children Alexander and Victoria, his daughter Dr. Mary Widlicki and her husband Dr. Mikolaj Widlicki and their children Sofia and Jon, his son Peter Kmiecik and his wife Chelsea and their daughter Natalie, his daughter Dr. Christina Kmiecik and her husband Dr. Anthony Radice, his nephew Erik Lukjantschenko and his wife Danielle and their daughter Maria, his nephew Sean Lukjantschenko and his wife Yana and their daughter Alexis.
Calling hours at Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River will be held Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will take place Friday 8:30am at the funeral home 9am St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C Church, South River. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019