Walter A. Swiderski
South River - Walter A. Swiderski, passed away in peace on May 19, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, at the age of 89.
This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Pasternak Swiderski, along with his admired daughters, Nancy Lynn Hopewell, Judith Anne Mangarella and her husband, James.
Family was the pivotal essence of Walter's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He had been a major presence in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was a proud grandfather to Allyson Hopewell, Dominick Mangarella, Jillian Hopewell and Nicholas Mangarella. He cherished his great-granddaughter, Victoria Hortelao. His life was well lived and he was well loved!
Walter was born on July 9, 1930, to Mary Kulesa Swiderski and Andrew Swiderski of Sayreville, NJ. A graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School, he enlisted in the Navy in 1948, serving through 1953, during the Korean War. He was employed by Public Service Electric and Gas for 43 years.
Walter spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man and was a well-respected and active participant in the South River political arena, where he held Committeeman (10 yrs) and Councilman (6 yrs) seats. He was involved for 33 years in political service to the Borough of South River as Utility Chairman, Adjustment Board, Planning Board and Board of Public Works.
Walter was predeceased by his parents and survived by his brothers, Raymond and his wife, Theresa of Florida, and Andrew and his wife, Patricia of Cranbury, and his sister, Lorraine and her husband, Edward Nowicki of Parlin.
Walter was a Communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, South River. People wishing to honor Walter can send memorial donations to St. Mary's at 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020