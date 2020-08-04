Walter B. Morris, Jr.



New Brunswick - Walter B. Morris, Jr., 83, died July 24, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. A retired Plumber for Rutgers University, New Brunswick. He was formerly a construction worker employed by Labors Local 156 and 594 for many years. He also worked for Thomas Oil Company in New Brunswick. A member of St. Albans Episcopal Church and Progressive Lodge No. 17 F &AM, New Brunswick. Predeceased by his parents, Walter B. and Francis P. Morris, Sr. and a sister, Barbara D. Bell. Left to cherish his memory are 2 sons, Geoffrey S. Bennett and Mark C. Morris , daughter in-law, Mellissa Burrows Bennett, 2 grandchildren, Jasmin and Alexis and a host of other relatives. Servies and interment will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. Services will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store