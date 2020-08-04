1/
Walter B. Morris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter B. Morris, Jr.

New Brunswick - Walter B. Morris, Jr., 83, died July 24, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. A retired Plumber for Rutgers University, New Brunswick. He was formerly a construction worker employed by Labors Local 156 and 594 for many years. He also worked for Thomas Oil Company in New Brunswick. A member of St. Albans Episcopal Church and Progressive Lodge No. 17 F &AM, New Brunswick. Predeceased by his parents, Walter B. and Francis P. Morris, Sr. and a sister, Barbara D. Bell. Left to cherish his memory are 2 sons, Geoffrey S. Bennett and Mark C. Morris , daughter in-law, Mellissa Burrows Bennett, 2 grandchildren, Jasmin and Alexis and a host of other relatives. Servies and interment will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. Services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved