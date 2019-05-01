|
|
Walter C. Endler
North Brunswick - Walter C. Endler died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 76.
Born in Paterson to the late Walter C. and Agnes (Poartfleet) Endler, he lived in Hawthorne before moving to North Brunswick in 1965. He was the Director of Emergency Management in North Brunswick Township for over 30 years before his retirement in 2012.
Mr. Endler was a life member of North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #2 where he served as past lieutenant, past president and as a current trustee. He was an honorary life member of the North Brunswick First Aid and Rescue Squad, North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #1 and North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #3. He was a member and past president of the North Brunswick Lions Club.
Surviving are his wife Jeanne (Bartolino) Endler; two daughters - Heather Endler and her husband Russ Goroway of North Brunswick and Dawn Endler of Cranbury; his son W. Craig Endler and his wife Terrie of North Brunswick; and four grandchildren - Bret and Alex Goroway and Madison and Matthew Endler.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Memorial contributions may be made to North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #2, 2030 US Highway 130 North, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019