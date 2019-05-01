Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Selover Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church
North Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Endler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter C. Endler


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter C. Endler Obituary
Walter C. Endler

North Brunswick - Walter C. Endler died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 76.

Born in Paterson to the late Walter C. and Agnes (Poartfleet) Endler, he lived in Hawthorne before moving to North Brunswick in 1965. He was the Director of Emergency Management in North Brunswick Township for over 30 years before his retirement in 2012.

Mr. Endler was a life member of North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #2 where he served as past lieutenant, past president and as a current trustee. He was an honorary life member of the North Brunswick First Aid and Rescue Squad, North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #1 and North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #3. He was a member and past president of the North Brunswick Lions Club.

Surviving are his wife Jeanne (Bartolino) Endler; two daughters - Heather Endler and her husband Russ Goroway of North Brunswick and Dawn Endler of Cranbury; his son W. Craig Endler and his wife Terrie of North Brunswick; and four grandchildren - Bret and Alex Goroway and Madison and Matthew Endler.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Memorial contributions may be made to North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #2, 2030 US Highway 130 North, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now