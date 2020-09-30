Walter "Buddy" Hartzog



Walter "Buddy" Hartzog passed away September 29, 2020 peacefully at home. Born in Weatherly, PA, he also lived in Bridgewater, where he raised his two sons before moving to Manville in 1985. He married the love of his life Margaret "Dolly" Hartzog on February 29, 1949. He was a Mason contractor and enjoyed working together with his son Kevin, teaching him the skills of the trade. He was a faithful and devoted member of the North Branch Reformed Church in Bridgewater, NJ for over 60 years. The loves of his life were his family and friends, fishing, hunting, cooking, shopping for antiques and always tinkering in the basement doing one project or another. He loved watching Tennis and gardening. Walter "Buddy" is predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret "Dolly" Hartzog,; parents, Walter "Jacob" Hartzog and Hulda Eroh;, his beloved son, Bruce W. Hartzog; and sisters, Alice Kulina and Doris Koteles. Surviving is his son Kevin Hartzog, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home in Manville, NJ. Visitation will be offered from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday, October, 2. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the North Branch Reformed Church, 203 Rt 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.









