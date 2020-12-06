Walter J. Kasubinski
Monroe Twp. - Walter J. Kasubinski, 97 of Monroe Twp. died Saturday December 5th at his home.
Born in Helmetta, Mr. Kasubinski lived in Monroe Twp., Spring Hill, FL and Smyrna, DE before moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Twp. in 2001.
He was employed for 38 years for the Anheuser-Busch Company, Old Bridge, retiring in 1983 as plant engineer.
Mr. Kasubinski was a Coast Guard veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Motor Machinist Mate 1st class.
He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta. He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and toys, playing golf and was a member of
Brookville Elks Lodge #2582, Spring Hill, FL.
He was predeceased by his wife Gertrude "Trudy", his brothers Edmund, Thaddeus, Peter and Michael and his sisters Nora Szidor, Helen Witkowski, Mary Gunia, Annie Meirose and Julie Skarczynski.
Surviving are his two sons Richard of Aberdeen and Robert of Helmetta, his daughter Patricia Traier of Doylestown, PA, six grandchildren Kevin, Kara, Jennifer, Mark, Jeffrey and Kimberly and ten great grandchildren Andrew, Alyssa, Kyle, Blake, Cailynn, Pierce, Silas, Lucas, Ella and Gabriel.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday December 9th at Holy Trinity Church, Helmetta.
Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Kasubinski may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com
.