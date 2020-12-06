1/
Walter J. Kasubinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter J. Kasubinski

Monroe Twp. - Walter J. Kasubinski, 97 of Monroe Twp. died Saturday December 5th at his home.

Born in Helmetta, Mr. Kasubinski lived in Monroe Twp., Spring Hill, FL and Smyrna, DE before moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Twp. in 2001.

He was employed for 38 years for the Anheuser-Busch Company, Old Bridge, retiring in 1983 as plant engineer.

Mr. Kasubinski was a Coast Guard veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Motor Machinist Mate 1st class.

He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta. He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and toys, playing golf and was a member of

Brookville Elks Lodge #2582, Spring Hill, FL.

He was predeceased by his wife Gertrude "Trudy", his brothers Edmund, Thaddeus, Peter and Michael and his sisters Nora Szidor, Helen Witkowski, Mary Gunia, Annie Meirose and Julie Skarczynski.

Surviving are his two sons Richard of Aberdeen and Robert of Helmetta, his daughter Patricia Traier of Doylestown, PA, six grandchildren Kevin, Kara, Jennifer, Mark, Jeffrey and Kimberly and ten great grandchildren Andrew, Alyssa, Kyle, Blake, Cailynn, Pierce, Silas, Lucas, Ella and Gabriel.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday December 9th at Holy Trinity Church, Helmetta.

Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Kasubinski may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved