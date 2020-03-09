Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Walter J. Sosnovich Jr.


1954 - 2020
Walter J. Sosnovich Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Sosnovich, Jr.

Woodbridge - Walter Sosnovich, 66 of Woodbridge passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Born in North Dakota, Walter resided in Woodbridge for 50 years and was employed as a Pipe Fitter with Local Union #9. He enjoyed freshwater fishing and adored his time spent with his grandchildren.

Walter was predeceased by his son Chadd Sosnovich in 2012. Surviving are the mother of his children, Dorothy Murphy; son, Ryan Sosnovich and his fiancé Shannon Paola; grandchildren, Ryan, Jr. and Guiliana R. Sosnovich, Jarryd and Jordyn Pribila as well as his siblings, Deborah Day and her husband Douglas, Anthony Sosnovich and his wife Kathy and Steven Sosnovich and his wife Patty.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9am to 11am at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. A Catholic prayer service will be offered at 11am in the funeral home with entombment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
