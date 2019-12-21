|
Walter John Olender
South River - Walter John Olender, age 69 of South River, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. Born in Jersey City, he had lived in Bayonne before moving to South River several years ago. Walter was the proud owner and operator of Walter's Deli in Bayonne for many years and was a former commissioner for the Bayonne Housing Authority. Most recently, Walter worked at Top Golf in Edison. Throughout the years he was an avid collector of sports memorabilia. He also owned and operated NJ Kettle Korn and loved selling popcorn at local fairs and craft shows.
He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Anna Olender.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Sue Ann Annunziata, his daughter and son in law Cheryl Ann and Brian Konieczko, his grandchildren Drew and Brooke Konieczko and his sister Joanna Drennan.
Funeral services will be Monday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River with a 9:00am funeral mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019