Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Langhorne, PA - Walter Joseph Hermann, a resident of Langhorne, PA and proud US Navy Veteran, passed away unexpectedly on November 05, 2019. He was 73

Walter was the beloved husband of Josephine Ann (Puleo) Hermann and the loving father of Paul Hermann (Kathleen) and Katherine Hermann. He was the devoted grandfather of Alex and Vicki and dear brother of Carolyn Rennie, the late Karl Hermann and the late Doris Chessick.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM until his Memorial Service begins at 2:00 PM at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.

To express condolences to Walter's family please visit www.campbellfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
