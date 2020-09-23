1/
Walter Kreiss
South Amboy - Walter Robert Kreiss, 90, of South Amboy died on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Bayonne he was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy. Before retiring he was employed as a police sergeant for the Port Authority.

Son of the late Joseph and Stella Kreiss he is also predeceased by his wife Lily E. Kreiss in 2002; his sons Ronald and David Proudman and his granddaughter Ashley Barton. He is survived by his children Tracy Pulaski and her husband Jon and their daughter Nicole Pulaski; Mark Proudman and his wife Patti and their children Matthew and Timothy Proudman and Lindsay Yannuzzelli and her husband Jimmy and their 2 daughters; Barry Proudman and his wife Maureen and their children BJ and Christopher Proudman and his son and Brittany Meagher and her husband Cory; and his daughter-in-law Mary Proudman and her children Charlie, Jack and Katie Proudman.

Interment is private at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
