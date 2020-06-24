Walter Kurdyla



Carteret - Walter Kurdyla, 97, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. He was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. He retired from Singers Company in Elizabeth, NJ as a Tin Smith. Walter was a World War II Navy Veteran and a life member of the Veterans of Forgein Wars Pvt. Nicholas Minue Post #2314 in Carteret. He was also a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family RC Church in Carteret.



Walter is predeceased by his parents, Anna and Antony Kurdyla; and his wife, Anna (Goceljak) Kurdyla. He is survived by his sons, Keith Kurdyla and his wife, Elizabeth and Paul Kurdyla and his wife, Otavia, both of Carteret; his daughter, Ann Marie Norris and her husband, Jim from Helmetta; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and his long-time companion, Mary Pusillo.



Private Funeral Services and Mass at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church, with Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia will be held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.









