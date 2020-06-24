Walter Kurdyla
Walter Kurdyla

Carteret - Walter Kurdyla, 97, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. He was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. He retired from Singers Company in Elizabeth, NJ as a Tin Smith. Walter was a World War II Navy Veteran and a life member of the Veterans of Forgein Wars Pvt. Nicholas Minue Post #2314 in Carteret. He was also a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family RC Church in Carteret.

Walter is predeceased by his parents, Anna and Antony Kurdyla; and his wife, Anna (Goceljak) Kurdyla. He is survived by his sons, Keith Kurdyla and his wife, Elizabeth and Paul Kurdyla and his wife, Otavia, both of Carteret; his daughter, Ann Marie Norris and her husband, Jim from Helmetta; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and his long-time companion, Mary Pusillo.

Private Funeral Services and Mass at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church, with Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia will be held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
