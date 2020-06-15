Walter Mosurick, Jr.
Walter Mosurick, Jr. died June 12th at his home in Salisbury, VT. He was born in Bridgewater, NJ in 1949, a son of the late Walter, Sr. and Eva (Zynko) Mosurick. He graduated from Bridgewater West HS and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Khe Sanh, Vietnam. Wally worked as an installer and salesman for North Pole Insulation out of WhiteHouse NJ for many years, and later delivered for Monument Farm Dairy out of Weybridge, VT for 20 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Janet (Stefanchik) of Salisbury, daughter Holly Calvert of Alexandria, VA, son Robert of Wayland, MA, brother Gregory of Flemington, NJ and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Cusick Funeral Home in Somerville, NJ on Thursday June 18th from 9am to 11am, followed by a 11:30am graveside service at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Marine Toys for Tots Program, https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx.
https://cusickfuneralhome.com/current-obituaries.html
Published in Courier News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.