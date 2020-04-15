|
Walter N. Smiglesky
Sayreville - Walter N. Smiglesky, age 81 of Sayreville passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he had resided in Sayreville for most of his life.
Before his retirement he was employed as a truck driver for Riverside Supply Co in Sayreville for 38 years. Walter was a member of the Sayreville Fire Department and the Sayreville Exempt Fireman's Association, a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061 and a member of the Sayreville Historical Society.
He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Helen and by his sister Joan Fabiyan. Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Jacquelyn Quinn Smiglesky, his daughter Deborah Piscitelli and her husband Allan of South River, his granddaughter Francesca, his sisters Janet Fross of Sayreville and Nola Goucher of PA and his grand kitty Nellie.
Funeral Services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville.
Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020