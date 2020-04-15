Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Smiglesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter N. Smiglesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter N. Smiglesky Obituary
Walter N. Smiglesky

Sayreville - Walter N. Smiglesky, age 81 of Sayreville passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he had resided in Sayreville for most of his life.

Before his retirement he was employed as a truck driver for Riverside Supply Co in Sayreville for 38 years. Walter was a member of the Sayreville Fire Department and the Sayreville Exempt Fireman's Association, a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061 and a member of the Sayreville Historical Society.

He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Helen and by his sister Joan Fabiyan. Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Jacquelyn Quinn Smiglesky, his daughter Deborah Piscitelli and her husband Allan of South River, his granddaughter Francesca, his sisters Janet Fross of Sayreville and Nola Goucher of PA and his grand kitty Nellie.

Funeral Services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville.

Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -