Walter Paul Dilts
North Plainfield - Walter Paul Dilts, affectionately known as Pop Bop, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in North Plainfield. He was born in North Plainfield and was a lifelong resident.
Walter worked for Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield for over 54 years. He started by delivering ice to the OR's and repairing various machines. Walter went on to become an electrician and was eventually promoted to the position of Vice President, the only V.P. to have accomplished this without a high school diploma.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, gun collecting and was a big outdoorsman. His greatest joy was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed by all.
Predeceased by his wife Brenda "Mema" in 2001, and his daughter Bonnie in 2019.
Survived by his son Scott Dilts and his wife Michaela, daughter Brenda Dilts and her husband Tony, son Hawk Dilts and his wife Cindy and a son-in-law Keith Getz; 8 grandchildren RJ (Christine), Kyle, Travis (Christine), Bryanne, Francine (Steve), Tia (Fernando), Jordan (Desmin), Keith Michael (Nicole); 9 great-grandchildren Nathan, Desmin, Sadie, Rocco, Owen, Raymond, Vayda, Ariana and Santino.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Friday following the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 18, 2019