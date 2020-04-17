|
Walter Pawlowski
Sayreville - Walter Pawlowski, age 76 of Sayreville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in South River, he had lived in Sayreville for many years. Before his retirement, Walter worked for over 40 years at Temple Inland in Spotswood. He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville.
He is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Nell, his brother Anthony, his sister Joyce Trzeciak and his brother-in-law Richard Czech.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years the former Annette Swiderski, his son Brian, his siblings Florence Wenzel and her husband Gus, Gloria Czech, Louise Cia and her husband Robert, Thomas Pawlowski and his wife Joanne, and his brothers-in-law Robert Swiderski and John Trzeciak.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street Sayreville, N.J. Private burial will be held at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery Sayreville. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020