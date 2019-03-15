|
|
Walter R. "Skippy" Picht
Neptune - Walter R. "Skippy" Picht, 83, avid lover of food and wine, a tradesmen of immeasurable caliber and an educator of substantial wisdom, has passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2018 in Jersey Shore Medical Center of Neptune, New Jersey.
Born Thursday, October 3rd, 1935 and spending nearly an entire lifetime in the workforce, running circles around men half his age in his later years, the only way death would catch this man was by surprise. Walter started working in mechanic shops in his early teens and discovered his knack in dealing with electrical applications. He moved further beyond the world of trades and explored ownership of businesses ranging from gas stations to bars. Walter was a determined, no nonsense hustler who made sure the job was done correctly and refusing to cut corners. He finished out his career, driving out from his home in little Snug Harbor of Toms River every day overseeing giant construction projects consisting of all different proportions. Being recognized as the go-to guy up until his very last days.
The legacy of Walter doesn't end here, yet carries on in all the hearts he's touched throughout the years. Whether it be coworkers, business associates or his precious family, Walter shared a unique bond with every soul he came in contact with. He was the hardest worker you'd feast your eyes upon, but above all else, he was a provider. He provided knowledge and advice to his fellow employees trying to keep up with him. He provided unwavering love and support to his family. As well as, undoubtedly, provided respect and friendship to all.
Walter was a man who lived according to his own law, an alpha wolf who would not be chained.
A titan among the earth who embodied great strength, integrity and honor whose words carried incredible weight. "My friend" still echo's in our minds as his sign of respect. Unfortunately, his time has come in this life so that he may begin the next. Walter never wanted to be immortal, he just wanted to do his best. Yet, if he perished in his work zone, to then be boxed up and sent back home. To let his family know he did his best, to keep him in his memories and leave out all the rest. To tell all his loved ones not to cry, because he was a warrior... Born to die.
Visitation will be held 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Service will be held at 8pm in the funeral home, on Friday March 15th, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 422 East Ave., Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019