Walter Richardson Jr.
North Brunswick - Walter Richardson Jr. passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 69 years old.
Mr. Richardson was born in New Brunswick, and graduated from New Brunswick High School and attended Livingston College, in Piscataway, NJ. He received his certificate of completion from Architectural Drafting School in New Brunswick. He served our country faithfully in the United States Army reserves. Walter was employed for over thirty years with the Middlesex County Corrections and Sheriff's Department where he trained many new recruits; he retired as a Sergeant. Walter was instrumental in the Sheriff's Departments Funeral Detail program where He took pride in conducting funeral processions for many from judges, assemblymen, friends and family alike. He believed everyone's funeral should be honored. He was known as outstanding cook and a man of hospitality.
He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Louise Blount Richardson and his a sister Lillian Richardson-Thomas.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Brown-Richardson to this union their daughters Rhonda Richardson Thomas (Xavier) and Stacy Richardson Clemon (Curtis). His three daughters, Kenya Lee, Deidre Lee-Wade (Norman) and Ashley Burton. He is also survived by his siblings Mae Ella Hines, Loraine Thompson, Richard Richardson (Louise), Diane Simon (Jesse) and Pastor, Elder L. Gary Richardson, a special son Tony Morgan and daughter Serena Hicks (Micah), God daughters Tanya Richardson and Mia Felder (His driver) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends.
The family would like to thank all those who escorted Walter on his doctor visits, Ricky Richardson, Donna Brown, and George Lee.
Funeral services will take place privately. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bro Walter Richardson's name to the Macedonia Church of God in Christ, Int'l, 127 Fuller Street Somerset NJ 08873, where he was a member and looked forward to the churches future new building.
