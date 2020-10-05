Walter T. Kapica
Sayreville - Walter T. Kapica, age 75 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully in his home. Born in New Brunswick, Walter retired from Johnson and Johnson following a 33 year-long career in the Corporate Information Management Group. He was an active member for many years in the Raritan Bay Radio Amateurs Club (RBRA), which was his passion while offering his excellent IT skills alongside his many friends.
Walt is predeceased by both parents, Walter and Stella Kapica. Surviving are his sister Joanne Skwira and his nephew Jeff Skwira and Niece Jill Kirk and their children as well as his long-time companion Kathryn Newton.
Services were Private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home.
