1/
Walter T. Kapica
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter T. Kapica

Sayreville - Walter T. Kapica, age 75 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully in his home. Born in New Brunswick, Walter retired from Johnson and Johnson following a 33 year-long career in the Corporate Information Management Group. He was an active member for many years in the Raritan Bay Radio Amateurs Club (RBRA), which was his passion while offering his excellent IT skills alongside his many friends.

Walt is predeceased by both parents, Walter and Stella Kapica. Surviving are his sister Joanne Skwira and his nephew Jeff Skwira and Niece Jill Kirk and their children as well as his long-time companion Kathryn Newton.

Services were Private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved