Waltraud "Wallie" Cassidy
Powhatan, VA - Waltraud "Wallie" Cassidy, 80 of Powhatan, VA, formerly of N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years James Cassidy; daughters, Pam Cassidy, Patty Cole (Tom), Beverly Guimaraes (Tom), Laurie Cassidy; brother, John Halady; sister; Helga Leash; six grandchildren, Tina, T.J., Kurt, Nicholas, KellyAnn and Marissa. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published in Courier News on June 5, 2019