Wanda Bunn
Monroe Twp. - Wanda (Bolin) Bunn 75 of Monroe Twp. died Thursday October 10th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in York, SC, Mrs. Bunn was raised in the Clover, SC area. She lived in S. Brunswick before moving to Monroe Twp. 50 years ago.
Mrs. Bunn was employed for 24 years by L'Oreal, Inc., Cranbury, retiring in 2009 and previously for the Dow Jones Corp., Dayton.
She was a congregant and member of the Bible Study at Aldersgate Methodist Church, East Brunswick. She was a former member of the Monroe Twp. PTA.
Mrs. Bunn loved her family. She was a hands on grandmother who loved to watch and care for her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother Charles Bolin.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Lynn Richard Bunn, her two daughters Suzanne Reinhardt and her husband Sean of Doylestown, PA and Amy Cicatello and her husband William of Robbinsville and her five grandchildren Kevin, Daniel and Julianna Reinhardt and Billy and Jillian Cicatello.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday October 15th at Aldersgate Methodist Church, Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.
Burial will follow at the NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019