Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
South Amboy, NJ
Wanda French Obituary
Wanda French

Morgan - Wanda M. Bodziak French, 101, of Morgan died on Monday November 25, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was previously employed by Food Fair, Perth Amboy.

Daughter of the late John and Katherine Patla Bodziak she is also predeceased by her husband George E. French, Sr. in 1989 and her sons Thomas Ust in 2004 and John J. Ust in 2014. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Julius Joseph, Jr. and Bettie Ust; her grandchildren Kathy Melchionna and her husband Joe and Donna Baszak and her husband Ray; her great-grandchildren Jonathan Ostrander and his wife Lynette, Christopher Ostrander and his wife Nicole, Michael Ostrander and Amanda and Brandon Baszak; her sister-in-law Josephine Ust and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday November, 29 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday morning only from 8:30 to 9:45am. Interment will be in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
