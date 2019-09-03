|
Wanda Olivieri
North Plainfield - Wanda Olivieri died on August 27, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Dupont PA to her dear parents Eva and Matthew Czachor. Wanda was a homemaker and also worked for 10 years at AT&T before retiring. She was a volunteer at The Villa Maria Nursing Home in North Plainfield for 26 years and also volunteered at the McCutchen Nursing Home for over 3 years. She was a den mother for Saint Mary's Cub Scout Troop 36 in Plainfield NJ and also a member of the Catholic Women's Club and the Women's Auxiliary of Muhlenberg Hospital and a member of The Right To Life Organization of NJ. In 1996 she received the Courier News Good Citizen Award. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Geno Olivieri in 1996 and she is survived by her loving children Gary Olivieri of Belmar NJ, Wayne Olivieri of North Plainfield NJ, Tod Olivieri and his wife Wendy of Long Valley NJ and her four loving granddaughters Madison, Sabrina, Melissa and Mia. She is also survived by her sister Jennie Yackowicz of Manahawkin NJ. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Joseph RC Church (Corner of Jackson & Watchung Ave) North Plainfield NJ on Wednesday September 4 at 11:00 AM. There will be NO viewing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Josephs RC Church Parish Center, 99 Westervelt Ave., North Plainfield NJ 07060. Arrangements by Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home North Plainfield NJ. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 3, 2019