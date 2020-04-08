Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Wanda Wesen


1948 - 2020
Wanda Wesen Obituary
Wanda Wesen

Monroe Township - Wanda L. (DiRico) Wesen, 71, of Monroe Township NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4th 2020 at home. Wanda was born in Lanciano Italy, came to the United States in 1951 and was raised in Astoria, Queens before finally settling down in Middlesex County NJ in 1973. Wanda had many talents and worked various jobs throughout her life. Her primary focus though was caring for her family. Wanda's world revolved around her family and close friends. She cherished every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren. Wanda will forever be known as our beloved Nonni, the quintessential Italian mother and grandmother whose Sunday's meals repeatedly taught us what mattered most: Faith, Family and Love.

Wanda is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald R. Wesen. She is survived by two sons: Don Wesen and his wife Nicole of Milltown and Eric Wesen and his wife Maura of Brick and three grandchildren: Sean, Travis and Maya. As well as her siblings: Joseph DiRico and wife Jenny, Filomena Vinciguerra and husband Consiglio, and Madeline DiBenedetto and husband Al.

In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to the - .

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services are being held privately under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
