Wanda Ziobro
Parlin - Wanda Ziobro of Parlin, joined our Lord in Heaven peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 96.
Wanda is predeceased by her husband Raymond, her daughter Donna Zalewski, her son in law Paul Zalewski, and her grandchildren Joseph Brignoli and Mandy Schmidt. She is also predeceased by two brothers, Walter and Stanley Labenski and two sisters, Mary Zalewski and Frances Hrankowski.
Surviving are her three daughters: Anne Connelly and her husband Thomas, Mary Schmidt and her husband Mark, and Theresa Coppola and her husband Patrick. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Tina Brignoli, and David Schmidt and his wife Karen, as well as her great-grandsons Jake Michalowski and Evan Schmidt, and her niece Camy Hrankowski. Wanda is further survived by her two very special friends, Candy Kolmansperger and Norma Munoz.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, N.J. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020