|
|
Warren Edgar Monroe, Jr.
Upper Black Eddy, PA - Warren Edgar Monroe, Jr., 80, of Upper Black Eddy, PA, husband of Betty Miller Monroe, passed away from a long-term illness on March 9, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
Warren was born on July 7, 1939 in Kingsport, TN, son of the late Warren and Ann (Grills) Monroe. He graduated from Lees McRae College, in Banner Elk, NC in 1959 where he studied Religion and Psychology. It is at Lees McRae where Warren met his wife Betty.
The couple married on August 27, 1961 and relocated to Belleville, NJ. Warren is a Vietnam War Era Veteran serving in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965. He was stationed at Headquarters Battery 19th Artillery Group (Air Defense), Highlands Air Force Station, NJ and obtained the rank of SP-5. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army, Warren began a twenty-seven-year career at Matthew Bender Publishing Company in New York City where he was a Production Operations Director.
Warren was a devoted father to his two children, Sheryl and Scott and a passionate community volunteer. While a resident of South Brunswick, NJ he was a member of the Kendall Park First Aid Squad, the Kingston First Aid Squad, an eight-year member of the Township Committee and served two terms as Mayor. He was a faithful Christian serving in numerous ministries at The Community Presbyterian Church of the Sand Hill and Kingston Presbyterian Church including Elder, Deacon, Choir Member, Usher and is a current member of Presbyterian Church of Milford.
Warren was also a member of Palestine Lodge No. 111 Free and Accepted Masons in Montgomery, NJ attaining the rank of Worshipful Master.
Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Betty (Miller) Monroe, his brother David Jay Monroe and sister-in-law Sharon (Fabian) Monroe of Martinsburg, VA, his son Scott Monroe and daughter-in-law Anne Getz of Upper Black Eddy, PA, his daughter Sheryl (Monroe) Burnett and son-in-law Richard Burnett and his two grandchildren, Marine Private First-Class Jesse Burnett and Jordan Burnett of Hamilton, NJ.
Warren's love for his country and desire to serve lives on in his grandson Jesse who recently graduated from Marine Recruit Training in Parris Island, SC. His love for music lives on in his grandson Jordan who is pursuing a degree in Musical Theatre.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6-8 PM and Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, 24 Church Road, Holland Township, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM, following the visitation, with Rev. Dr. Linda J. Erkert-Bullock officiating. Interment will follow at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Upper Black Eddy Fire Department, PO Box 171, 1716 Firehouse Lane, Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972 or Presbyterian Church of Milford, PO Box 531, 70 Bridge Street, Milford, NJ 08848.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit
www.JohnsonWalton.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020