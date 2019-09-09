|
|
Warren H. Smalley
South Plainfield - Warren H. Smalley, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in Plainfield, Warren, a long time resident of Dunellen, settled to South Plainfield in 1956 where he and his late wife, Joan raised their six children. After graduating from Dunellen High School in 1949, he contined his education in Knox College of Galesburg, IL and received a bachlors degree in political science.
Warren served with the United States Army as a Liutentent. He was also the owner and operator of Smalley Seafood in Dunellen, a family business. An avid walker, Warren was active in sports during his younger years and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed travling with Joan, especially to the beach.
Life member of the South Plainfield Resuce Squad and former Capitan, Warren was also a member of the Rotary International Club.
Predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Joan (McAndrew) Smalley and son in law, Glenn Flakne; surviving are his six children, Nancy Slavik and husband Joseph of Manahawkin, Patricia Flakne of South Plainfield, Gary Smalley and wife Linda of South Plainfield, Karen Importico and husband Thomas of Roanoke, VA, Cynthia Scialabba and husband Robert of South Plainfield and Christine DiMaggio and husband Antonio of Middlesex.
He will also be missed by her fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 (www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com).
Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and Friends may attend visitation on Tuesday from 4-8PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the Special Needs Children c/o Middlesex Elks, Lodge 1488 545 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846
Published in Courier News on Sept. 9, 2019