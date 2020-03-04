|
Warren R. Leach
Chambersburg, PA - Warren R. Leach, 89, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Edison, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020 at Menno Haven in Chambersburg. Born August 15, 1930 in New York, New York, and raised in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Marie Chiappardi Leach.
Warren was a 1953 graduate of Cornell University and member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity, earning his Bachelors of Science in Dairy Science where he was a member of the University's football and swimming team. He worked for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for more than 30 years, before retiring in 1991. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing and watching multiple sports. Warren enjoyed music, reading, traveling, camping and volunteering with the Boy Scouts. He was a member of the Metuchen, NJ and Chambersburg, PA Rotary Clubs, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and was very involved with the International Exchange Programs. Warren was also a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen, NJ.
Warren is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carol Witmeyer Leach, whom he married on January 31, 1999; his children, Stephen Leach (wife Lisa) of San Ramon, CA, Kenneth Leach (wife Robin) of Greenwood, SC, David Leach (wife Sharon) of Davie, FL, Amy Leach Wearden (husband Jeffrey) of Lancaster, PA; step-children David (wife Trish), of Arlington, VA, Donald (wife Robin) of Carmel, CA, and Jeffrey (wife Mary) of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren Erin Deaton, Catherine Leach, Adam Leach, Jessica Hurst, Andrea Heath, Shelby Leach, Brian Leach, Bethany Wearden, Lydia Blankenship, Victoria Wearden, Samuel Wearden, Rachel Buenaflor, Paul Wearden, Matthew Wearden, and Grace Wearden; step-grandchildren, Colby, Christopher, Annette, Kelsey, Andrew, Stephen, Taylor and Austin; nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline Shelby Leach, whom he married in August 1953, and his brother, Wayne Leach.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Chapel at Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Road, Chambersburg, PA. Chaplain Art Page will officiate. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020