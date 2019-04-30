|
|
Warren Torstrup
Whiting - Warren Torstrup, 82, of Whiting, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Somerset Woods, in Somerset, NJ. He was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Warren was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 2006, his son James in 2010 and his brother, John. He is survived by one daughter, Loraine Goetsch; two sons, Robert and his wife, Dawn and Michael; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2nd from 4 - 7 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the would be appreciated. For information, directions and condolences, visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019