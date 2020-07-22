1/
Warren W. Kubik
1957 - 2020
Warren W. Kubik

Woodbridge - Warren W. Kubik, 62, passed away at home on July 20, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1957, in Amityville, NY. He was a retired Warehouseman. Warren was a graduate of JP Stevens High School, Class of 1975. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Mets and the Jets.

He was predeceased by a sister, Karen J. Kubik, and a half-sister, Carla Williams.

Warren is survived by his wife, Karen M. Kubik, of Woodbridge, and a half-sister, Carol Cumba, of Flemington. As an animal lover, Warren loved his dogs: Abbie, Bailey, Cooper, Trever, and his favorite, Stella.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:30 am in Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in Courier News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
