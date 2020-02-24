Services
Piscataway - Warren W. Williams, 80, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway. He was born on April 14, 1939 in Piscataway to Wilbur and Dorothy Williams and had resided in Piscataway all his life.

Warren was an automobile mechanic and operated Williams Garage in Piscataway for many years until his retirement 15 years ago. He had previously operated the family business, Williams School Bus Company until the mid 1970s. Warren enjoyed many activities including being a Wheel Horse collector, racing snow mobiles, and was the founder of the U.S. Mule Racing Team. In his earlier years he was a member of the New Market Grange and had served in the Army Reserves.

He was the husband of Laura Anne Brarens Williams who died November 18, 2019. His family includes two daughters, Laurie Anne Osborn and her husband, Jeffrey, of Thendara, NY, and Dotti Anne Majorczak and her husband Robert, of Piscataway; a sister, Charlotte Marcinkowski and her husband, Lenny; 4 grandchildren, Nicole Vencel, Brittany Osborn, Joseph and Jennifer Majorczak and a great-granddaughter, Summer Vencel.

A service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7PM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3PM to 7PM at the funeral home. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
