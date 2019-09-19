|
|
Warren William Hague
Marlboro - Warren William Hague passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at home. He was 84.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Hammond); daughters, Grace Tylicki and Alison Lefkowitz; brothers, Fred Hague and Robert Hague; sister, Janet Hibbitts, and grandchildren, Danny Hurley and Laina Hague.
Surviving are his daughter Beverly Hurley and her husband Dan, of Marlboro, and son, Warren Jr. and his wife, Yuko, of Camarillo, CA; three brothers, Tom of NJ, Earl of TN, and Frank of SC; two sisters, Betty Jean Bumback of AZ, and Charlotte Nutbrown of PA; eleven grandchildren, Garrett Hurley, Tyler Hurley, Amelia Carlson, Paul Disporto, Leigh Disporto, Whitney Tylicki, Crystalee J. McDonald, Myamilyn Helmstetter, Amanda Richards, Samantha Meo, and Montana Lefkowitz; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Born in Metuchen, he resided in East Brunswick and Sicklerville until relocating to Marlboro 14 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1990, he was an instrument mechanic for DuPont in Parlin, for 37 years.
He was a U.S. Marines veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served from 1953 through 1956. He loved our country and was a true patriot and proudly served as Past Post Commander of the East Brunswick VFW Post 133.
Warren was an avid musician playing the guitar, keyboard and harmonica, while enthusiastically singing along at the top of his lungs! He was a scholar of American history as well as current events and his favorite time period was that of old wild west. After losing his wife in 2005 and moving to Marlboro, Warren found a new passion in ballroom dancing. Thanks to his dear instructor and friend "Dasha" from Ballroom Dream, he became a much coveted dance partner to the beautiful ladies whose friendships he fondly embraced. Warren made everyone he met feel welcome with his kind blue eyes and warm smile. A real "Gentleman".
A visitation will be held for Warren, along with a memorial visitation for his recently deceased daughter, Alison, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private. For directions to the funeral home, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to at www.lovetotherescue.org or at .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019