Waudine Barnes Owens
Somerset - Waudine Barnes Owens, 68, departed this life March 29, 2019 at RWJUH, New Brunswick. Born May 27, 1950 in Tylertown, MS, to the late Iddo and Rosalie Barnes, she was affectionately known as "Deanie." She retired from the City of New Brunswick, water department, after 35 years. She is survived by her son, Jerry Owens (Jennifer); granddaughters, Kayla Kristine, Isabella Marie and Giavanna Rose; her twin sister, Claudine Hood (Edward); sisters, Sherrie, Sannella, Torricelli, Sharon Ellington (David), Love Mark (Sherfield) and Joan Ellzey; brothers, Curtis (Ann), James, Ralph (Gladys); special niece, Tinisha Hood-Brister (Aaron) and nephew, Clayton Ellzey (Nancy), Goddaughter, Amari, other relatives and friends. Visitation services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974 or , Finance Dept., 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019