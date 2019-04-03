Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waudine Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waudine Barnes Owens


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Waudine Barnes Owens Obituary
Waudine Barnes Owens

Somerset - Waudine Barnes Owens, 68, departed this life March 29, 2019 at RWJUH, New Brunswick. Born May 27, 1950 in Tylertown, MS, to the late Iddo and Rosalie Barnes, she was affectionately known as "Deanie." She retired from the City of New Brunswick, water department, after 35 years. She is survived by her son, Jerry Owens (Jennifer); granddaughters, Kayla Kristine, Isabella Marie and Giavanna Rose; her twin sister, Claudine Hood (Edward); sisters, Sherrie, Sannella, Torricelli, Sharon Ellington (David), Love Mark (Sherfield) and Joan Ellzey; brothers, Curtis (Ann), James, Ralph (Gladys); special niece, Tinisha Hood-Brister (Aaron) and nephew, Clayton Ellzey (Nancy), Goddaughter, Amari, other relatives and friends. Visitation services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974 or , Finance Dept., 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now