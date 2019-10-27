|
Wayne LaPaz
Laurence Harbor - Wayne LaPaz, 80 of Laurence Harbor, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bayshore Health Care Center, Holmdel.
Wayne was born in Elizabeth and later before moving to Laurence Harbor with his family. Wayne served his country in the United States Air Force. He was employed by various Trucking companies as a Truck Driver. His passion for old movies and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Rosalie ( nee Amogretti ); loving son of Armand and Janet ( nee Anthes ) La Paz.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Barbara Balogh; his son Wayne LaPaz, Jr.; dear brother of Linda Oswald, Gina and her husband Frank Gagliano; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service was held Private. Arrangements were entrusted to Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019