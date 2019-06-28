Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral service
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church
South River, NJ
Howell - Wayne Sos, age 67, of Howell, passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Brunswick, he had lived in South River for many years before moving to Howell. Wayne was the owner and president of WayComm Consulting. He was a member of the South River Lions Club and an exempt fireman from Summit Engine Company in South River.

He is predeceased by his mother Lorraine Sos, his mother in law Lottie Rossi, and his sister in law Donna Rossi.

Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, the former JoAnn Rossi, his beloved daughters Gina Sos, Dana Gangemi and her husband Joseph, his father Joseph Sos, his brothers Martin and Michael Sos, his father in law Angelo Rossi and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Monday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a 9:00am mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. A private cremation will follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations in Wayne's name be made to New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network, Inc. at www.NJsharingnetwork.org

Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019
