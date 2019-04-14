|
|
Wendell Stevens
Metuchen - Wendell W. Stevens, 92, formerly of Metuchen and Edison died on November 11, 2018 in Springhill FL.
Born in New York City, he resided in Metuchen and Edison before moving to Spring Hill in 2004.
Wendell served our country in US Marine Corps and fought at Iwo Jima and received two purple hearts. He went on to spend over 40 years with the US Postal Service doing various administrative duties.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Ricigliano; second wife Leigh Ann Stevens; children Christopher and Elizabeth Stevens; and brother Larry Stevens.
He is survived by a son John Stevens; granddaughters Danielle, Carey and Megan seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM; friends may visit form 11:00 to 1:30 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to njcurehd.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019