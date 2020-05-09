|
|
Wendy Dornick Medley
Somerset - Wendy J. Dornick Medley, 53, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing and Rehab Center in Somerset.
She was born in Plainfield to Robert J. Dornick, who died April 19, 2020 and Judi E. Brechtlein Dornick, who died February 12, 2007.
Wendy was raised in Middlesex and was a 1985 graduate of Middlesex High School. She had resided in Somerset for the last nine years.
She had worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper with her father's business, Dornick's Service Center in Madison and also enjoyed bowling on a bowling team sponsored by her father.
Wendy's family includes her sister, Heather Papatrefon (Greg), with whom she resided, two brothers, Robert J. Dornick, Jr. (Beth) of Middlesex and Jonathan Dornick (Bin Xiang) of North Brunswick, four nephews and one niece and her former husband, Michael Zentzer.
A memorial service will be held for Wendy at a future date. Private arrangement in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.mundyfh.com.
Donations may be made in Wendy's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Courier News from May 9 to May 10, 2020