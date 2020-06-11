Werner Sorsch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Werner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Werner Sorsch

Riverdale - Werner Sorsch of Riverdale, NJ passed away on May 26, 2020 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Community. He was 92 years old. Born in Germany, he served as an anti-tank gunner during WWII. Werner immigrated to America and settled into Bridgewater, NJ. He practiced his confectionery profession for over 20 years at Gaston Avenue Bakery and then as a bakery manager for the A&P Company before retiring to Stuart, FL. Werner enjoyed his retirement years as president and member of the German-American Club, ballroom dancing, bowling, playing tennis and spending time with family and friends before returning to NJ this past year.

Werner was predeceased by his first wife, Ilona, and his eight siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Annelise, and her two sons, John Spirig and his wife Barbara and son William Spirig. Werner is survived by his sons, Thomas and his wife Jana, Ralph and his wife Kristin, Steven and his wife Tamra and his daughter Rita and her husband Oscar Montoya. Werner's children are by his first wife, Ilona. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Final disposition is private with a memorial service to follow at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved