Werner Sorsch



Riverdale - Werner Sorsch of Riverdale, NJ passed away on May 26, 2020 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Community. He was 92 years old. Born in Germany, he served as an anti-tank gunner during WWII. Werner immigrated to America and settled into Bridgewater, NJ. He practiced his confectionery profession for over 20 years at Gaston Avenue Bakery and then as a bakery manager for the A&P Company before retiring to Stuart, FL. Werner enjoyed his retirement years as president and member of the German-American Club, ballroom dancing, bowling, playing tennis and spending time with family and friends before returning to NJ this past year.



Werner was predeceased by his first wife, Ilona, and his eight siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Annelise, and her two sons, John Spirig and his wife Barbara and son William Spirig. Werner is survived by his sons, Thomas and his wife Jana, Ralph and his wife Kristin, Steven and his wife Tamra and his daughter Rita and her husband Oscar Montoya. Werner's children are by his first wife, Ilona. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



Final disposition is private with a memorial service to follow at a later date.









