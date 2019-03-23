|
Weston "Wes" Richards
Helmetta - Weston "Wes" P. Richards, 92 of Helmetta died Thursday March 21st at Monroe Village Assisted Living, Monroe Twp.
He was born at home in Helmetta and was a lifelong resident. He was born in 1927 on St. Patrick's Day (his middle name) and hosted a St. Patrick's Day party for family and friends for over 60 years. Drinking uncle Westy's Brandy Alexanders was a rite of passage for all the teenagers in the family. He always spoke proudly of "maintaining the homestead," where all his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends could gather and visit at any time.
He was employed for 46 years by the George W. Helme Co., Helmetta, retiring in 1989 as Superintendent.
Mr. Richards was an Army veteran of WWII, serving in Europe.
He was a member of American Legion Post 1000, Trenton. He served in the Helmetta Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years before retiring as an Exempt Fireman. He enjoyed a lifetime of golf, hunting, fishing and visits from his family.
He was predeceased by his parents Herbert E. Richards Sr. and Catherine (MacIntyre) Richards, his brothers Norman, Herbert and Ralph and his sisters Mary Beecher, Anna Speranza and Rosalie Tancredi.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Mel Miller of Elizabethtown, KY and many devoted nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Service will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday March 25th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Sunday 2-6 p.m. and Monday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019