Wilbur Voorhees Jr.
New Brunswick - Wilbur (Bill) Voorhees passed early Monday morning at Robert Wood Johnson University hospital in New Brunswick.
He was 93 years old.
Mr. Voorhees was born in Bound Brook and had resided in North Brunswick since 1959.
He served our country faithfully in the United States Navy during World War II.
Mr. Voorhees was an accountant and retired from Carter Wallace in Cranbury.
He was pre deceased by his sisters Viola Soroka and Hazel Holler.
Mr. Voorhees is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elsie Voorhees. He is also survived by his children, Barbara Fisher of Edison, Wilbur (Garry) Voorhees III of Browns Mills and Carolyn Redman and her husband John of North Brunswick and grandchildren Bobby and his wife Marie, Matthew and Christopher and great grandchildren Jordan, Justin and Jillian.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019