Bound Brook - Wilfred J. "Bill" Cote, Jr., 89, died peacefully on Monday, November 04, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Son of the late Wilfred J. Cote, Sr. and Augustina (Mailloux) Cote, Bill was born in Lawrence, MA and lived most of his life in Bound Brook. Bill was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, MA and then graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA. Bill entered the ROTC from 1950 - 1951 and then went on to the Marine Corps from 1952-1954 serving during the Korean War. Bill worked many years in sales for Westinghouse Electrical Corporation and Norelco Corporation. He then went to work for the Edison Board of Education as a custodian retiring in 2007. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Anita Toohey. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan (Tremblay) Cote; children, Donna Lister and husband, Leo, Suzanne Nagle and husband, Charles, Jon Cote and wife, Renee, Chris Cote and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Jennifer Z. Lister and wife, Jennie, Todd, Matthew, Dylan, Tyler, Jon Jr., Meghan and Travis. Visiting hours will be held from 1-4 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Care Hospice in Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019