Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Wilfred Stanley "Sonny" DePeyster

Wilfred Stanley "Sonny" DePeyster Obituary
Wilfred Stanley "Sonny" DePeyster

Perth Amboy - Wilfred Stanley "Sonny" DePeyster, 89, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, passed peacefully, on August 1, 2019, at the Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

A US Army veteran of the Korean War, he also was a retired Police officer and Juvenile Detective with the Perth Amboy Police Dept.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Viola DePeyster and beloved daughter, Wanda DePeyster Wactor.

He leaves behind his three beloved daughters, Renee DePeyster-Banks and her husband Harry, Rhonda DePeyster, and Camille Arvelo and her husband John, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019
