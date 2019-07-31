Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's RC Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak Obituary
Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak

Edison - Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak, 77, of Edison, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Bayonne to Abel Domingues and Josephine Guagenti, Mina was a secretary/purchaser for Alpha Associates before her retirement. She was a world traveler and loved seeing new places, but fell most in love with Hawaii. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and in her spare time, she loved to bake. She was also a communicant of St. Matthew's RC Church.

She was predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph in 2018.

Surviving are her son, Joseph and his wife Renee; daughter, Alicia Sanchez; her brother, Abel Domingues and sister, Janet Korzun; son-in-law, Cesare Sanchez; grandchildren, Cesare Jr., Gianna, Josephine and Antonia Sanchez and Matthew Madsen.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4-8pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Funeral services will begin on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by an 11 am Mass at St. Matthew's RC Church, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilhelmina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now