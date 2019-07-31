|
Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak
Edison - Wilhelmina "Mina" Novak, 77, of Edison, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Bayonne to Abel Domingues and Josephine Guagenti, Mina was a secretary/purchaser for Alpha Associates before her retirement. She was a world traveler and loved seeing new places, but fell most in love with Hawaii. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and in her spare time, she loved to bake. She was also a communicant of St. Matthew's RC Church.
She was predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph in 2018.
Surviving are her son, Joseph and his wife Renee; daughter, Alicia Sanchez; her brother, Abel Domingues and sister, Janet Korzun; son-in-law, Cesare Sanchez; grandchildren, Cesare Jr., Gianna, Josephine and Antonia Sanchez and Matthew Madsen.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4-8pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Funeral services will begin on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by an 11 am Mass at St. Matthew's RC Church, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019