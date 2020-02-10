|
Willa Lombardi
Monroe Twp. - Willa Lombardi, passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020 at St. Peters University Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mrs. Lombardi was born October 04, 1944 in Bronx, New York to the late Harold and Rose Pinkney. She lived in Elmwood Park, NJ for 20 years and relocated to Monroe Township.
Willa was an administrator for Grand Union in Wayne, NJ. She was a devoted animal lover and supporter of the Humane Society, as well as the Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Foundation. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading books, completing word searches, going on boat rides and baking, especially brownies. Willa's biggest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren; she loved attending their sporting events, dance recitals and school activities.
Mrs. Lombardi is survived by her husband, Jack Lombardi; her son Justin Pinkney and his wife Melissa, her sister Paula Dadika children Rian and Craig, Mike Lombardi and his wife Georgiann, Jeff Lombardi and his wife Eileen and Nick Lombardi and his wife Trish; her six grandchildren, Caitlin, Jeffrey Scott, Colleen, Tim, Jaydon and Brandon,
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 12th from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Foundation, PO Box 6881, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020