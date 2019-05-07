|
Willard H. "Bill" Peabody
Bound Brook - 56, died May 5, 2019. Bill was born in Somerville and formerly of Somerville before moving to Bound Brook in 1999. He was employed as a maintenance worker at CBRE in Janssen-Ortho in Raritan for over 20 years. He was a member of the Local 68 Teamsters. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed working on stain glass and made wooden walking sticks. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his siblings, Joyce Bruss and husband Jerry, Sharon Nicholson and husband Jim, Mark, and Michael Peabody, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be 3-7pm Wednesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 7 to May 8, 2019