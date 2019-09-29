|
William "Bill" A. Bayous
Bridgewater - Born 12/9/29 - Died 9/24/19
William "Bill" Bayous, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater.
Mr. Bayous was born in Plainfield, NJ in 1929. He met his wife, Shirley (McClatchy) Bayous, at the Plainfield Roller Rink, and they married in 1954. Together, they raised 6 children in Middlesex, NJ. He was a devoted father and grandfather; known for his sharp wit and sage advice
He was a Life Member of Parker Engine and Hose Company #4 and served as a Zoning and Planning Board Officer and Building Inspector for many years in Middlesex. Bill was an avid bowler who loved long rides in NJ and antique hunting with his wife. He retired in 1995, and moved with his wife Shirley to Manning, SC, where they enjoyed their retirement for 19 years. He returned to Middlesex in 2013 to be near his children.
He is predeceased by his foster parents, the Van Fleets, his brother, Walter, and his sister, Barbara Amundenson.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Bayous; his daughter, Linda Helmstaedter, and her husband Michael, of Piscataway; his son Michael Bayous, and his wife Lisa, of South Plainfield; his daughter Patricia Martin, and her husband James, of Piscataway; his daughter Susan and her fiancé Rick Bartell, of Toms River; and his son Michael Class, and his wife Kasi of Flemington; his daughter Sharon Gray, and her husband Obie, of Florida. Mr. Bayous is also survived by 6 grandchildren - Amie, Briana, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Mandy, and Nathan - and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30,2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 29, 2019