William A Cahill
William A. Cahill, 93, entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of Louis and Agnes (nee Reddy) Cahill.
William served his Country honorable during World War II in Europe in the United States Army. William was a manager for Bell Telephone in Bound Brook for many years. In his younger days he enjoyed flying small planes, playing baseball and basketball. In his later day's he enjoyed many family vacations and in his very later day's he enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and Momma Mia 1 and 2. He was a hardworking family man and he loved spending time with family and friends.
Besides being predeceased by his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Marie Hultberg, Jack Cahill, Patricia Procini and James Cahill. William is survived by his dear wife Marietta (Berstler) Cahill; his loving children, Coleen and her spouse Charles Simoncelli, Catherine and her spouse Richard Varall, Deborah Cahill and her spouse John Willis and Barbara and her spouse Sebastian Assenza. He will be deeply missed by his nine cherished grandchildren, Cara Irizarry, Katie Simoncelli, Erin Metellus, Richard Varall, Elizabeth Varall, Margaret Willis, Brian Cahill-Assenza, Megan Cahill-Assenza and Liam Cahill- Assenza; and by his loving eight great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church), Manville, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences to the family or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com
.