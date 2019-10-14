Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bridgewater - William A. Hylicke, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rehab at River's Edge in Raritan, NJ, after a courageous battle from the effects of a massive stroke suffered in January 2011. He was 73 and a resident of Bridgewater for over forty-seven years. Bill held BSIE and MS degrees from NJIT. After a long career at the Azoplate Division of Hoechst Celanese, he worked at several companies as a plant manager. In his final position at Somerset Hills Classics, he was able to combine his exceptional organizational skills with his vast knowledge of classic cars. In addition to his life-long love of cars, in particular his 1967 Camaro convertible and 1978 modified Pontiac, Bill loved running. He ran a lifetime total of 70,000 miles and completed thirteen marathons. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Winifred Hylicke of Maywood and beloved dachshund, Bixby. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jane; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Sommer; his grandson, Will; his sister, Elaine Hogue of Ho-Ho-Kus and four nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 9-10AM, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, followed by a 10AM funeral service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Hubert's Animal Shelter.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
