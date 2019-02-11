|
William A. Merz
Trenton - William A. Merz, 83, of Trenton passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Capital Heath System - Hopewell.
Born in Jersey City, he was the owner of Merz Trucking in Old Bridge for many years.
He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Son of the late Clarence and Thelma Benedetti Merz, husband of the late Dorothy A. Merz, father of the late Michael A. Merz, and brother of the late Leonard Merz, he is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, William R. and Regina Merz of Trenton, Robert M. Merz of S. Carolina, and James M. and Marcia Merz of E. Brunswick; 3 grandchildren, William J., Sabrina V. and Michael Merz; a sister-in-law, Betty Merz; and 7 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 13 from 9 - 10:30am at Incarnation Church, 1545 Pennington Road, Ewing, NJ 08618. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. To share stories, photos or to send an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019