William Andrew Hug, Jr.
Edison - William Andrew Hug, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was 78 years old.
Born in West Orange, Bill has resided in Edison for many years.
He was employed as a supervisor with the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Newark; proudly served in United States Navy.
Mr. Hug was predeceased by his wife, Ethel Henderson Hug, in 2018.
He is survived by his children.
Funeral services were private under the direction of at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019